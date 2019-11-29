VIDEO: Watch a Special Look at STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER



Join fans around the world in celebrating the unparalleled legacy of Star Wars by enjoying and sharing the special look that was shown tonight on ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" in a salute to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the epic conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

With exclusive, never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage from past films taken from the Lucasfilm archives and behind-the-scenes footage from The Rise of Skywalker, this look is a tribute to the iconic storytelling that has entertained millions over the course of four decades.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow and J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.





