VIDEO: Watch a Season Trailer for KATY KEENE on The CW!

Katy Keene premieres Thursday, February 6 on The CW! Stream free next day only on The CW App.

Watch the season trailer below!

Fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and "It Girl" Pepper Smith - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

