VIDEO: Watch a Scene from THE NEW MUTANTS

Some memories never fade. Here's a new clip from the #NewMutants, now playing in theaters.

20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Directed by Josh Boone ("The Fault in our Stars") and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, "The New Mutants" stars: Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones"); Anya Taylor-Joy ("Glass"); Charlie Heaton ("Stranger Things"); Alice Braga ("Predators"); Blu Hunt ("The Originals"); and Henry Zaga ("13 Reasons Why"). The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.

