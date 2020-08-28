VIDEO: Watch a Scene from THE NEW MUTANTS
Some memories never fade.
Some memories never fade. Here's a new clip from the #NewMutants, now playing in theaters.
Watch the clip below.
20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Directed by Josh Boone ("The Fault in our Stars") and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, "The New Mutants" stars: Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones"); Anya Taylor-Joy ("Glass"); Charlie Heaton ("Stranger Things"); Alice Braga ("Predators"); Blu Hunt ("The Originals"); and Henry Zaga ("13 Reasons Why"). The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Gives A Preview Of Her RNC Rose Garden Speech
- VIDEO: How is Berkshire Theatre Group Making GODSPELL Happen? Go Behind the Scenes!
- VIDEO: Phillipa Soo, Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James and More Sing 'How Long' From SUFFRAGIST
- VIDEO: Watch Amber Riley Perform a Touching Tribute to GLEE Co-Star Naya Rivera on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE