VIDEO: Watch a Scene from EVIL on CBS!

Kristen helps David's lawyer to go on the attack.

See Renee Elise Goldsberry's Broadway bio here:

Broadway: Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, The Lion King. Off-Broadway: Hamilton (Lortel and Drama Desk Award), As You Like It, Love's Labour's Lost, Two Gentlemen of Verona. Select TV: "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," "OLTL." Select film: Sisters, Every Secret Thing, Rent: Live on Broadway, All About You.

