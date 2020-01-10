VIDEO: Watch a Preview of Episode 5 of BATWOMAN

Article Pixel Jan. 10, 2020  

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

Watch a preview of Season 1 Episode 5 below!

Based on the characters from DC, BATWOMAN is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Caroline Dries ("The Vampire Diaries," "Smallville"), Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Titans") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"). David Nutter ("Game of Thrones," "The Flash," "Arrow") and Marcos Siega ("The Vampire Diaries," "You") executive produced the pilot.

From This Author TV News Desk

