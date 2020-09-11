VIDEO: Watch a Preview for THE MASKED SINGER on Fox

The show returns September 23.

Don't miss the season sneak peek Sunday after FOX NFL SUNDAY Night and tune into the season premiere of THE MASKED SINGER, WED, SEP 23rd only on FOX!

Watch the preview here!

Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, "The Masked Singer'' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes, concealing their identities. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated -- and then reveals his or her true identity.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You