VIDEO: Watch a Preview For AMERICAN HORROR STORY 1984!

With the horrors of the night behind them the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.

Watch the preview of "American Horror Story 1984" below!

In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you. American Horror Story: 1984 is the ninth installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

