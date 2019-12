Amid holiday parties, Lola must defend herself before the Commission on Judicial Performance after a complaint is made against her.

Also, Judge Lisa Benner enlists Sara, Emily and Luke in staging a "Wizard of Oz"-themed mock trial for the children of Hall of Justice employees, in which Dorothy is on trial for killing the wicked witch.

Watch ALL RISE on Mondays at 9/8c. on CBS.





