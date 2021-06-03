VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from LOVE, VICTOR Season Two!

Check out the steamy, new clip from the upcoming Hulu Original Series "Love, Victor." Season two premieres on June 11th, only on Hulu.

Watch the clip below!

The popular teen dramedy returns as season two finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete -- all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji.

The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz.

The film's original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Adam Londy, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, and Pouya Shahbazian.