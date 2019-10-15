VIDEO: Watch a Featurette from Season One of MIXED-ISH!

A young Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s, and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow's parents, Paul and Alicia, decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. Their experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one's own identity when the rest of the world can't decide where you belong.

Watch a behind-the-scenes featurette from "mixed-ish" below!

ABC airs Grey's Anatomy, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Good Doctor, black-ish, Modern Family, The Goldbergs, Fresh Off the Boat, How to Get Away With Murder, Station 19, mixed-ish, Stumptown, Emergence, The Rookie, American Housewife, Single Parents, A Million Little Things, Kids Say the Darndest Things, SHARK TANK and more!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You