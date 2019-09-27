VIDEO: Watch a Clip from Season 2, Episode 4 of MR INBETWEEN on FX!

Is there really any such thing as monsters? Find out below in a clip from "Mr Inbetween."

Mr. Inbetween is an FX original comedy series created by and starring Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith - a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend. Tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you're a criminal for hire. Produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW.

FX is the flagship general entertainment basic cable channel of FX Networks, a business unit of 21 Century Fox. The channel features critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit series The Americans, The Strain, American Horror Story, Fargo and AMERICAN CRIME Story. Acclaimed hit comedy series include award-winning Archer, Baskets, BETTER THINGS and Atlanta.





