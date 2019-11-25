VIDEO: Watch a Clip from Season 14 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA
He'll do anything for anyone... if they have crack.
In the 14th Season of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the Gang goes to extremes. Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene. The show is produced by FX Productions.
