VIDEO: Watch a Clip from Season 14 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA

He'll do anything for anyone... if they have crack.

In the 14th Season of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the Gang goes to extremes. Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene. The show is produced by FX Productions.

FX is the flagship general entertainment basic cable channel of FX Networks, a business unit of 21 Century Fox. The channel features critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit series The Americans, The Strain, American Horror Story, Fargo and AMERICAN CRIME Story. Acclaimed hit comedy series include award-winning Louie, Archer, Baskets, BETTER THINGS and Atlanta.

