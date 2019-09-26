VIDEO: Watch a Clip from Season 1, Episode 2 of PRODIGAL SON

In this clip from Fox's "Prodigal Son," Bright visits the crime scene and the team is back together. Watch it below!

PRODIGAL SON is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone, from Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter ("Riverdale," "The Flash") and writers Chris Fedak ("Deception," "Chuck") and Sam Sklaver ("Deception," "Bored to Death"). The series stars Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead") as THE SON of a convicted serial killer (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Michael Sheen, "Masters of Sex," "Frost/Nixon"), who has made hunting murderers his life's work. The series also stars Bellamy Young ("Scandal"), Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lou Diamond Phillips ("Longmire," "Stand and Deliver"), Halston Sage (THE ORVILLE), Aurora Perrineau ("The Carmichael Show"), Frank Harts ("The Path") and Keiko Agena ("Dirty John").

