VIDEO: Watch a Clip from HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER!

Vivian and Annalise clash over Sam and settle the past 25 years; Frank finds that the now-missing Laurel likely has evidence to ruin them all; Gabriel learns her mother may know the truth about her ex; Michaela finds her father died in prison, and that Annalise may have delayed her ever meeting her father-and then we see Michaela being suspected of murder.

From 'Vivian's Here,' season 6, episode 2 of How To Get Away With Murder. Watch the clip below.

