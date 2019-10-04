VIDEO: Watch a Clip from HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER!

Article Pixel Oct. 4, 2019  

Vivian and Annalise clash over Sam and settle the past 25 years; Frank finds that the now-missing Laurel likely has evidence to ruin them all; Gabriel learns her mother may know the truth about her ex; Michaela finds her father died in prison, and that Annalise may have delayed her ever meeting her father-and then we see Michaela being suspected of murder.

From 'Vivian's Here,' season 6, episode 2 of How To Get Away With Murder. Watch the clip below.

Watch HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER THURSDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

VIDEO: Watch a Clip from HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'I Will Always Love You' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks GREASE 2 on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, and More in the New Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS
  • VIDEO: Watch Katrina Lenk in New Promo for COMPANY on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Chris Colfer Talks About Autographing a Baby on THE TONIGHT SHOW!