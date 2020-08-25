VIDEO: Watch a Brand New Featurette for MULAN on Disney Plus!

You can stream the film September 4th.

A brand-new featurette for Disney's epic, live-action "Mulan"-"Finding Mulan"-is available now! Niki Caro tells how she found the perfect actor to play Mulan, with commentary from Yifei Liu, Tzi Ma and Yoson An.

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch "Mulan" before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to "Mulan" for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms. Once you have Premier Access to "Mulan," you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's "Mulan," in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

"Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan." The producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner and Jason Reed, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.

