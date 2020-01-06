VIDEO: Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Look at FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS!

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.

Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Take a look at this interview and behind-the-scenes with the cast in this special sneak peek.

Watch the clip below!

