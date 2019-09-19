VIDEO: Watch Tove Lo Perform 'Sweettalk My Heart' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Sep. 19, 2019  

Singer/songwriter Tove Lo stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to sing her new song "Sweettalk My Heart." Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

