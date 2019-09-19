VIDEO: Watch Tove Lo Perform 'Sweettalk My Heart' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!
Singer/songwriter Tove Lo stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to sing her new song "Sweettalk My Heart." Watch the performance below!
