VIDEO: Watch Reese Witherspoon on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2019  

Reese Witherspoon chats about the future of Big Little Lies, how a lousy script motivated her to start producing projects like The Morning Show and how her son is teaching her to use TikTok.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

