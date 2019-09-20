VIDEO: Watch Opening Minutes of Season 2, Episode 7 of THE TERROR: INFAMY on AMC

AMC has shared the first minutes of the next episode of The Terror: Infamy!

Watch below!

The Terror: Infamy is the second season of the AMC horror drama anthology television series The Terror. It premiered on August 12, 2019, and is set to conclude on October 14, 2019.[1] The season was co-created by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein. It is set in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II and focuses on the Japanese folklore of bakemono, "an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific".[2]

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



