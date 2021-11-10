VIDEO: Watch Michael Urie in the SINGLE ALL THE WAY Netflix Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Single All the Way, a new holiday film starring Michael Urie Philemon Chambers, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Bostwick, Kathy Najimy, and more.

Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter's mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a BLIND DATE with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)- the plan goes awry. Single All the Way also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Bostwick, and Jennifer Robertson.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the film was written by Chad Hodge, both of which serve as executive producers on the film.

Watch the new trailer here: