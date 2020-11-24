VIDEO: Watch MOOD MIX With Cedric the Entertainer on THE LATE SHOW
From a song by his favorite artist, Marvin Gaye, to a theme song for his character in "The Neighborhood," to a song that best describes 2020, this is Cedric the Entertainer's Mood Mix.
Listen to Cedric's playlist here.
Watch the clip below!
