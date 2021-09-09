Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Keanu Reeves, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and More in New Trailer for THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22

Sep. 9, 2021  

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for the fourth film in the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections. Some familiar Broadway faces are involved, including Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff!

The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

Watch the trailer below!

From filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the "Aquaman" franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV's "Iron Fist," "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens"), Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton," TV's "Mindhunter"), Neil Patrick Harris ("Gone Girl"), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's "Quantico,"), Christina Ricci (TV's "Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story," "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles"), Telma Hopkins (TV's "Dead to Me,"), Eréndira Ibarra (series "Sense8," "Ingobernable"), Toby Onwumere (TV's "Empire"), Max Riemelt (series "Sense8"), Brian J. Smith (series "Sense8," "Treadstone"), and Jada Pinkett Smith ("Angel Has Fallen," TV's "Gotham").

From This Author Taylor Brethauer-Hamling