VIDEO: Watch Kal Penn Discuss Throwing the First Pitch at a Mets Game on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Sep. 26, 2019  

Kal Penn talks about realizing his childhood dream of throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game, his new show Sunnyside and his very personal, very wrong tattoo on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Watch the clip below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Watch Kal Penn Discuss Throwing the First Pitch at a Mets Game on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt Reveals He'd Love to Play 'Evan' in a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie Adaptation
  • VIDEO: Jason Derulo Shares a Clip from the CATS Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel & More in New Trailer for UNCUT GEMS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Netflix's AMERICAN SON, Starring Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee!