VIDEO: Watch John Mulaney Talk About Stevie Nicks on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

John Mulaney reveals why he kicks off his kids' variety show with a quote from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, how a big childhood fear had him sleeping with a crowbar and the time Stevie Nicks passed on his special but invited him to hang in her yard.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You