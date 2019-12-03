VIDEO: Watch John Mulaney Talk About Stevie Nicks on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Dec. 3, 2019  

John Mulaney reveals why he kicks off his kids' variety show with a quote from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, how a big childhood fear had him sleeping with a crowbar and the time Stevie Nicks passed on his special but invited him to hang in her yard.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

