VIDEO: Watch James Lipton Play 'In The Year 2000' on LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O'BRIEN

James Lipton looks into the future with Conan, all the way to the year 2000. (Original airdate: 5/11/04).

Watch the clip below.

James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside The Actors Studio, died today at age 93. Lipton also wrote the book and lyrics for the 1967 Broadway musical Sherry! and the Broadway production Nowhere to Go But Up.

In 1994, Lipton arranged for The Actors Studio to join forces with New York City's New School University, to form The Actors Studio Drama School. Within The Actors Studio Drama School, Lipton created a non-credit class called "Inside The Actors Studio" where successful and accomplished actors, directors, and writers were interviewed and would answer questions from acting students. These sessions were recorded and broadcast on television for the general public to see. Lipton himself hosted the show and conducted the main interview, until he stepped down in 2018.

Lipton was a writer and actor, in addition to his work on Inside The Actors Studio. In the 1940s, he portrayed Dan Reid on radio's The Lone Ranger in Detroit. He then moved to New York, and wrote for soap operas, as well as appeared as an actor on Guiding Light. He appeared in the 1953 film, The Big Break.





