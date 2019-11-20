VIDEO: Watch Dennis Rodman on Kevin Hart's COLD AS BALLS

This episoe of Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud features former NBA champion Dennis Rodman, who brings his distinctive personality and style to the ice tub. Last week saw the monumental premiere of the hit series' third season with guest Chris Paul - and this week's episode dives even deeper as Rodman dishes on all things from breaking his penis on three separate occasions to his whirlwind relationship with Carmen Electra, as well as his surprise friendship with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by the world's top comedian Kevin Hart. Through comedy in color, LOL unites a diverse, global audience around an essential connective tissue: LAUGHTER.

From stand-up legends to the next generation of comedic talent, Hart and LOL curate comedy's boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, live broadcasts and experiential activations. To Laugh Out Loud, Hart brings the groundbreaking social strategy that earned him 100 million+ followers, sold out 2018's biggest comedy tour in the world, and continues to break box office records.

Watch the interview below!





