VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Interview With Judd Apatow
During his quarantine, Judd has realized that Pete Holmes is a real friend and Conan is not.
Watch the clip from "Conan" below!
Judd Apatow is the mastermind behind television shows such as Undeclared, Freaks and Geeks, and Girls. His work in mainstream comedy extends back to the early 90's with co-production and writing credits for Ben Stiller and Jim Carrey's comedy television specials. Today, he has a hand in new-age comedy classics such as Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Cable Guy, and more.
