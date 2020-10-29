VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Natasha Lyonne
Natasha brings her unique energy to Zoom.
Natasha brings her unique energy to Zoom to discuss Fred Armisen's jumpsuits, her favorite quarantine activities, and "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine."
Watch the interview on "Conan" below!
"Conan" airs weeknights on TBS.
