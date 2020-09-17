Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Kiersey Clemons

Kiersey explains why she quit Twitter, talks about being an introvert, and can't say much about her new movie "Antebellum."

Sep. 17, 2020  

Watch the interview below!

Actress and musician Kiersey Clemons recently was cast in the upcoming feature installment of "The Flash" franchise as the iconic "Iris West." Her other credits include the hit Sundance film "Hearts Beat Loud," "Dope," "Transparent," "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," "Flatliners" and "Easy."

