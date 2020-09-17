VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Kiersey Clemons

Kiersey explains why she quit Twitter, talks about being an introvert, and can't say much about her new movie "Antebellum."

Kiersey explains why she quit Twitter, talks about being an introvert, and can't say much about her new movie "Antebellum."

Watch the interview below!

Actress and musician Kiersey Clemons recently was cast in the upcoming feature installment of "The Flash" franchise as the iconic "Iris West." Her other credits include the hit Sundance film "Hearts Beat Loud," "Dope," "Transparent," "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising," "Flatliners" and "Easy."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You