VIDEO: Watch Clips From the 'Fatal Exception' Episode of EMERGENCE

ABC has shared two clips from the "Fatal Exception" episode of Emergence. In the first clip, while interacting with Piper (Alexa Swinton) in Piper's dream world, Emily (guest star Maria Dizzia) has rewritten all of Piper's memories, swapping herself for Jo as a mother figure in her life. So when Emily knocks on the door at Jo's house, Piper thinks it's normal for Emily to come in because it's her house. And when Emily asks Piper to defend her -- even against her friend Benny (Owain Yeoman) -- she does.

In the second clip, Emily (guest star Maria Dizzia) makes contact with Kindred (guest star Terry O'Quinn) -- her biological father -- in prison via telephone to tell him that she lost Piper. He offers to help, but Emily says she doesn't need it anymore, and that she can fix problems herself these days.

Watch below!

Beyond explanation ... beyond understanding ... lies the truth. This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child's identity is at the center of it all.





