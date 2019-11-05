VIDEO: Watch Chris & Scott Evans Play 'Know Your Bro' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Nov. 5, 2019  

Chris Evans and his brother Scott take turns putting on noise-cancelling headphones while Jimmy asks them questions about each other and challenges them to match each other's answers.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



