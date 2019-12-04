VIDEO: Watch Author Tomi Adeyemi Interviewed on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Children of Blood and Bone's bestselling author and first annual Tonight Show Summer Reads winner, Tomi Adeyemi, discusses turning the book into a movie, what's to come in the sequel, Children of Virtue and Vengeance, and getting Beyoncé's attention.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





