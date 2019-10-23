VIDEO: Watch Aaron Paul Discuss EL CAMINO, WESTWORLD on TODAY SHOW

A three-time Emmy winner as Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad," Aaron Paul is reprising the role in "El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie." He tells TODAY's Carson Daly about working with the late Robert Forster, whose last role was in "El Camino." Paul also talks about the third season of HBO's "Westworld," which he calls "even more ambitious."

Watch the clip below!

