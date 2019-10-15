VIDEO: Watch A Sneak Peek at the All-New Spooky Halloween Episode of THE RESIDENT Airing Tonight

A patient pronounced dead is suddenly very much alive.

Entering its second season, THE RESIDENT continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.

Season Two finds star resident DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) continuing to make difficult calls in the best interests of his patients. But, having rekindled a romantic relationship with nurse NICOLETTE "NIC" NEVINS (Emily VanCamp), the two now must face unresolved issues from their past. Conrad's father, MARSHALL WINTHROP (Glenn Morshower), has taken over as head of Chastain, and comes into direct conflict with the hospital's newly minted CEO, DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood). Meanwhile, DR. MINA OKAFOR (Shaunette Renée Wilson) continues to work with her larger-than-life mentor, DR. AJ AUSTIN (Emmy Award nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, "Suits," "The Cosby Show"). However, the skills of new ortho surgeon DR. KITT VOSS (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Jane Leeves, "Hot in Cleveland," "Frasier") could lead Mina on a different path. First-year resident DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal) becomes intrigued by new medical device rep JULIAN BOOTH (guest star Jenna Dewan, "Step Up"), whose presence at the hospital will upend business as usual for everyone there.





