VIDEO: Watch A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF ALADDIN From D23

The magic came to life as hosts Scott Weinger ("Aladdin" animated film) and Linda Larkin ("Jasmine" animated film) took D23 Expo attendees on a magic carpet ride with a show-stopping evening of music and dance performances from stars of stage and screen in celebration of the upcoming in-home release of the live-action adaptation of ALADDIN and Walt Disney Animation Studios' ALADDIN Walt Disney Signature Collection.

"A Musical Celebration of Aladdin" featured appearances from special guests, including:

A surprise appearance from Mena Massoud ("Aladdin" live-action) who gave D23 Expo fans a first look at bloopers and a deleted scene of the original song "Desert Moon," a duet with him and Naomi Scott ("Jasmine" live-action), which are available as bonus features on the live-action film's upcoming Digital & Blu-ray release.

Brad Kane ("Aladdin" animated singing voice) who performed "One Jump Ahead."

Deedee Magno Hall ("Jasmine" in "Disney's Aladdin - A Musical Spectacular" at the Hyperion Theater) who performed "To Be Free," an original song that Alan Menken wrote and composed for this production.

Clinton Greenspan (Broadway's next "Aladdin") who performed "Proud of Your Boy."

Jamal Sims (choreographer, "Aladdin" live-action) who showcased Genie's signature dance moves, along with a team of dancers, in a performance set to "A Friend Like Me."

Lillias White (Hercules) who performed "Speechless," an original song from the live-action film.

A surprise appearance from legendary GRAMMY Award-winning singer Regina Belle who closed the show with a final performance of "A Whole New World" with Norm Lewis ("Scandal," "The Little Mermaid" on Broadway).

The evening also included special video messages from Will Smith and Alan Menken.



The live-action film ALADDIN and Walt Disney Animation Studios' ALADDINWalt Disney Signature Collection will be available on Digital (August 27) and Blu-ray (September 10).





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You