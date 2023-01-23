Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch 'A Look Inside' KNOCK AT THE CABIN Featurette

The film will be released on February 3.

Jan. 23, 2023  

M. Night Shyamalan brings the biggest decision into the smallest of confinements. Watch the featurette 'A Look Inside' for his upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin. The film will be released on February 3.

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that THE FAMILY make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, THE FAMILY must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass) and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Watch the new featurette here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
DRAG RACE Star Kerri Colby Stars in KERRI KARES Series on WOW Presents Plus Photo
DRAG RACE Star Kerri Colby Stars in KERRI KARES Series on WOW Presents Plus
WOW Presents Plus, the streamer of all things drag brought to you by the award-winning team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, has unveiled their brand new WOW Presents Plus Original series, Kerri Kares. This agony-aunt style show like no other, is hosted by Drag Race star and trans-icon, Kerri Colby. Watch the new trailer video now!
VIDEO: Winnie Harlow Vists THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Winnie Harlow Vists THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Supermodel and Cay Skin sun care founder Winnie Harlow makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” This week continues with “BMF” star La La Anthony, dad-to-be Shemar Moore, and rising star Reneé Rapp, followed by Katharine McPhee Foster and a performance by two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Samara Joy. Watch videos from the episode now!
VIDEO: The Ed Sullivan Show Releases Louis Armstrong Video Clips Photo
VIDEO: The Ed Sullivan Show Releases Louis Armstrong Video Clips
The archives of The Ed Sullivan Show have opened again to share rare vintage performances by Louis Armstrong. As dear friends who traveled together, were both born in the same year (1901), and had a great mutual respect, it is believed that Ed Sullivan himself lent these clips to Louis Armstrong and Universal Music Enterprises. Watch the videos!

From This Author - Michael Major


Jackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American DatesJackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American Dates
January 23, 2023

Singer, performer, and producer Jackson Wang announces his first-ever North American tour dates as a solo act for his MAGIC MAN World Tour.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
January 20, 2023

New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and VedoPhoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
January 20, 2023

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New SingleSevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
January 20, 2023

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.
Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris ShowsMikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows
January 20, 2023

Earlier he shared the piano ballad “Montana”, aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track 'Oxycontin' (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.
share