VIDEO: WGN America Releases New Teaser For DOG'S MOST WANTED

Get a sneak peek at WGN America's highly anticipated series "Dog's Most Wanted" with brand new images of Dog and Beth Chapman as well as a promo teasing the upcoming season.

World-famous bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman and his elite team of professionals, The Dirty Dozen, are in pursuit of Dog's "bucket list" of most wanted fugitives on WGN America. Together they will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States' lists throughout the country, bringing these criminals to justice. "Dog's Most Wanted" marks the first unscripted series on WGN america in over five years.

The show is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a RED ARROW Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey ("Building Alaska") and Matt Assmus serve as Executive Producers for Dorsey Pictures. Dog and Beth are Executive Producers for Bonnie & Clyde.





