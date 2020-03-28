VIDEO: Vin Scully, the Voice of Dodgers Baseball, Provides Uplifting Message For Fans

Vin Scully, THE VOICE of Dodgers baseball, took to Youtube to give a special message to Dodger fans and talk about what he misses most about being at Dodger Stadium.

"These are tough times, certainly I don't have to tell you that," Scully said. "But having lived as long as I have lived, I've seen this country-the greatest country on Earth-get off its knees, literally and figuratively."

Watch the full video below!

Scully called Dodgers games on the radio and television for 67 seasons until 2016.

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with six WORLD SERIES championships and 23 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You