VIDEO: Victoria Monet Performs 'Touch Me' on THE LATE SHOW

The song hails from her latest project, 'JAGUAR.'

Mar. 26, 2021  

The incredible, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Victoria Monet performs "Touch Me" from her latest project, "JAGUAR."

Find out more about "JAGUAR" here.

Watch the performance below!

