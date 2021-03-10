Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Vanessa Kirby Talks About THE CROWN on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

She also talks about having a Boston accent in her new movie 'Pieces of a Woman.'

Mar. 10, 2021  

Vanessa talks about Meghan & Harry watching "The Crown," the mood in England after their Oprah interview, her BAFTA nomination, having a Boston accent in her new movie Pieces of a Woman, being nominated for a BAFTA for that role, and preparing for her childbirth scene by watching a woman give birth.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

