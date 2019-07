Pretty Vee and B. Simone gives us an exclusive tour of the set from the VH1 Girl's Cruise promo campaign. Watch the premiere tonight at 9/8c on VH1!

Lil' Kim and her friends Chilli, Mya, Vena E., B. Simone, Tiffany Panhilason and Char Defrancesco set sail for the ultimate Caribbean vacation filled with hilarious antics, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances.





