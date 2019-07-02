VIDEO: VH1 Shares SCREAM Trailer Ahead Of 3-Night Event

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Atlanta, "Scream" features a brand-new cast of characters destined to fall prey to the mysterious killer known as "Ghostface." The series centers on Deion Elliot, a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future... and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. The return of the iconic Ghostface marks the first time the mask will be shown in a TV series and will feature Roger L. Jackson's voice.

The SCREAM 3-night event starts Monday July 8 at 9PM.





