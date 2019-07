The Harris family hosts a dinner at the newly renovated lake house.

Season 2 means all-new hustle on T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle. Facing new challenges, family drama and professional ventures, T.I., Tiny, Toya, Monica, LeToya and the rest of the Harrises set out to prove you don't have to be BLOOD RELATIVES to be family and support one another.





