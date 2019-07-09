VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip From LOVE & HIP HOP: ATLANTA
During Rasheeda's mother-daughter event, Karlie presents a lie detector test to prove Pooh wrong, and tempers quickly flare between their families.
Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.