VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD

Aug. 6, 2019  

Apryl Jones joins Jason Lee and DJ Damage on Hollywood Unlocked to reveal more about her personal life and her relationship with Lil Fizz from B2K.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood follows newcomers and returning series veterans striving to claim their place as Hollywood's elite. In this city, the betrayal cuts deeper, the shade grows darker, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Veteran cast members include Teairra Mari, Moniece, Nikki, Brooke, A1, Lyrica, Princess, Ray J and Kimberly (formerly known as K. Michelle).

VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates National Sisters Day With the Schuyler Sisters
  • VIDEO: Michael Cerveris Joins MINDHUNTER Season Two As Series Regular
  • VIDEO: Julio Torres Got Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make Cameo in His Stand-Up Special
  • VIDEO: HADESTOWN's Rachel Chavkin Talks Directing the Way to Gender Equality

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup