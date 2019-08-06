VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD

Apryl Jones joins Jason Lee and DJ Damage on Hollywood Unlocked to reveal more about her personal life and her relationship with Lil Fizz from B2K.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood follows newcomers and returning series veterans striving to claim their place as Hollywood's elite. In this city, the betrayal cuts deeper, the shade grows darker, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Veteran cast members include Teairra Mari, Moniece, Nikki, Brooke, A1, Lyrica, Princess, Ray J and Kimberly (formerly known as K. Michelle).





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You