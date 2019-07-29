VIDEO: VH1 Shares A Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD

Jul. 29, 2019  

Zell Swag uses his style expertise to recap previous fashion looks of the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood cast.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood follows newcomers and returning series veterans striving to claim their place as Hollywood's elite. In this city, the betrayal cuts deeper, the shade grows darker, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Veteran cast members include Teairra Mari, Moniece, Nikki, Brooke, A1, Lyrica, Princess, Ray J and Kimberly (formerly known as K. Michelle).

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



