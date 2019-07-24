VIDEO: VH1 Invites You To Meet The Cast Of LOVE AND LISTINGS

Jul. 24, 2019  

Meet Taylor Schwartz, Jacob Knight, Ajani Scott and Zac Diles, the young and ambitious real estate agents catering to celebrities, athletes and the elite in Southern California. Love & Listings premieres Monday at 10/9c on VH1!

Love & Listings chronicles the lives of a group of young and ambitious real estate agents as they cater to celebrities, athletes and the elite in Southern California. At times, they mix business with pleasure or get caught up in the drama of the industry, but at the end of the day, these agents know if they can't work together, it could cost them millions.

