VIDEO: VH! Shares Sneak Peek From LOVE AND HIP HOP: ATLANTA

Jul. 15, 2019  

Stevie and Ty address their issues with each other and make a bet prior to a game of one-on-one basketball. Watch the finale tonight at8/7c followed by the premiere of GIRLS CRUISE on VH1.

Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.

