VIDEO: VH! Shares Sneak Peek From LOVE AND HIP HOP: ATLANTA

Stevie and Ty address their issues with each other and make a bet prior to a game of one-on-one basketball. Watch the finale tonight at8/7c followed by the premiere of GIRLS CRUISE on VH1.

Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You