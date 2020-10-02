VIDEO: Tyra Banks Talks DANCING WITH THE STARS on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with his friend Tyra Banks.

James Corden connects with his friend Tyra Banks who is really enjoying her new role as host of Dancing With The Stars. After the two talk about what Tyra gets into on the weekends, James gets serious with Tyra about her new ice cream and is desperate to pound that pint with her.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

