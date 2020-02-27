VIDEO: Travis Kelce Talks About Fighting With His Brother on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Feb. 27, 2020  

Travis Kelce talks about celebrating his Superbowl win with a WWE belt, getting pregame advice from his brother and his charity, 87 & Running.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

